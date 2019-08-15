Cme Group Class A (CME) Shares Rose While Private Trust Co Has Lowered by $335,052 Its Holding; Mitchell Group Lifted Continental Resources (CLR) Stake by $2.44 Million

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $212.5. About 842,202 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 26; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 1.36 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,050 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 16,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 810,419 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc. Essex Investment Management Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,120 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 58,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 424,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Paloma Management Company reported 36,636 shares stake. Barbara Oil Company has 0.53% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 20,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Encompass Cap Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.77 million shares or 5.91% of its portfolio. Denali Ltd Llc owns 50,100 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 257,457 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw has 2.42 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,260 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 116,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,930 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Uss Limited has 1.88% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.02 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 200,717 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Inc reported 29,950 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,465 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund accumulated 7,113 shares. Roberts Glore Co Inc Il reported 5,649 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Lp has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 380,040 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated reported 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 406,814 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 583,297 shares. Winslow Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Etrade Capital Management Limited invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Smith Asset Group LP holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 60 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Incorpo (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,824 shares to 15,494 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).