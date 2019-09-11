Cme Group Class A (CME) Share Value Rose While Private Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding; New Leaf Venture Partners Cut Stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $10.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 2.34 million shares traded or 83.86% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 01/05/2018 – Ag Barometer declines for second month amid looming trade war concerns; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, WORRIES OVER CHINA’S TARIFF HIKE ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 389,720 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 1.17% or 48,396 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 18,900 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.18% or 57,967 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 28,186 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 500,734 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc has invested 0.81% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Hilton Management Ltd has 2.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thomasville Bankshares invested in 0.29% or 9,444 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 64,770 shares stake. 2,195 are owned by Canandaigua State Bank And Tru Company. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 51,932 shares. Burns J W And Company Inc New York stated it has 18,085 shares. Shelter Mutual Com stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 45,005 shares. Enterprise Services Corp reported 423 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology hands start ups key to $5.1 trillion FX market – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $621.19M for 31.32 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares to 54,629 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 17,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed bails on AFM11; shares down 9% premarket – Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : PAYX, LEN, UNF, HOME, TITN, OMN, AFMD, SCWX, EYEN, EVLV – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Affimed to Present Data on AFM13 at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed EPS misses by â‚¬0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.