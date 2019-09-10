Cme Group Class A (CME) Holder Advisor Partners Has Trimmed Stake; Asml Holding (ASML) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. Class A (CME) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 2,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 7,674 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 9,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $10.05 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 1.62M shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Asml Holding (ASML) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 109,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 258 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 110,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Asml Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $240.64. About 571,634 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $631.80 million for 37.60 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) by 427,919 shares to 593,552 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 72,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD, ASML among top semi decliners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European tech earnings: ASML, Ericsson – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,020 shares to 7,570 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 1,976 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Com owns 2,099 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hwg Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.54% stake. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tompkins Financial reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 1,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 1,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited holds 3,456 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc owns 8,250 shares. Ent Fincl Service Corporation holds 423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.31% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cohen Capital Management accumulated 33,640 shares. 44,992 are held by Riverpark Cap Mngmt Llc.