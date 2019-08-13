Cme Group Cl A (CME) Stock Value Rose While Capital International LTD Trimmed Position; A-R-T- Advisors Decreased Its Masimo (MASI) Position as Shares Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 55.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 3,181 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 7,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.56. About 189,918 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI)

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership reported 14 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Lc has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alley reported 26,535 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 364,102 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited holds 0.09% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 138,736 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Inc reported 17 shares. Swarthmore Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,336 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.07M shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,540 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 5,372 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bb&T Corporation owns 4,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CMEâ€™s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is CME (CME) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,671 shares to 117,422 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 22,200 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 50,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.