Cme Group Cl A (CME) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Lifted Position; Union Pac (UNP) Market Value Rose While De Burlo Group Has Raised by $2.51 Million Its Holding

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 490.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 15,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 18,089 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 3,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 3.84M shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 640,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 12.06M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 billion, up from 11.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.42. About 1.82 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,167 shares to 10,233 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 21,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 9,949 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,048 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,871 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0.33% or 2.13 million shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 425,125 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company accumulated 293,522 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Piedmont Investment stated it has 0.72% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co stated it has 15,209 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp owns 1,902 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited Co has 10,109 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.45% or 21,720 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc has 4,497 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc reported 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.