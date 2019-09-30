Cme Group Cl A (CME) Share Price Rose While Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut by $4.46 Million Its Holding; Tealwood Asset Management Raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $511,160

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 1.25M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 22,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 410,080 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.58M, down from 433,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.34. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares to 27,393 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexion finance chief to depart – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Announces CFO Succession – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Americas holds 23,300 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.08% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 45,955 shares. Gideon Cap reported 7,290 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Vigilant Lc stated it has 113,829 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 19,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance has invested 0.18% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 15 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.1% or 728,641 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,843 shares. 987 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co owns 220,125 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership reported 5.03 million shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 20,334 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund has invested 0.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Washington has 3.26% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 34,055 shares. First Mercantile Com has 4,053 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.59M shares. 6,340 are owned by Everence Capital Management Incorporated. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has 4,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 4,780 were reported by Becker Cap Management. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 45,046 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 99,602 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.14% stake. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CME Group Inc (CME) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME Group (CME) Records Second-Highest Monthly ADV in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed after disappointing jobs report, but rise for a second straight week – CNBC” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.