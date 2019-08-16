Cme Group Cl A (CME) Holder Capital International LTD Lowered Holding by $3.07 Million; 1St Source Bank Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $499.87. About 445,829 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 27,089 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc owns 105 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 63,069 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,960 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management LP has invested 1.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). D E Shaw & Inc invested in 3,253 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,684 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 2,252 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.86% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 15,577 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,456 shares. Exane Derivatives has 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co reported 15,223 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 2.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares to 36,528 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

