Cme Group Cl A (CME) Holder Capital International LTD Cut Its Stake by $3.07 Million; As A10 Networks (ATEN) Share Price Rose, Roumell Asset Management Upped Position by $485,478

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 288,141 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 10/05/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Ultra-high Capacity Software Solutions for SDN and NFV Deployments; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 20/04/2018 – DJ A10 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares to 36,528 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 89 shares. Adage Capital Lc holds 449,531 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 48,766 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Optimum reported 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Orrstown Financial Services holds 3,376 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eqis Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,832 shares. Valley Advisers reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.12% or 242,129 shares. 44,180 are held by Of Vermont. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stifel Corp invested in 0.18% or 380,040 shares. The California-based Ashfield Lc has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).