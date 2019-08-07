CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSSU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Demonstrates CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.27% and 22.26% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.