CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSSU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.27% and 22.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.