CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.91% and 6.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.85% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.