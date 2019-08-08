CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

This is a contrast between CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 66.91% and 0% respectively. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

Summary

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.