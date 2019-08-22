CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSS) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparing side by side

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.91% and 0%. 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

Summary

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.