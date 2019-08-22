CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (CMSS) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Comparing side by side

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSS) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.91% and 0%. 2.85% are CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
Summary
CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Replay Acquisition Corp.
CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
