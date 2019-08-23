CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

As Asset Management companies, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -0.42 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.59 N/A 2.26 13.87

Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CM Finance Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that CM Finance Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has 17.6% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CM Finance Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.