CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.32
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
