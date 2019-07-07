CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -0.42 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.85% of CM Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.