CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

Since CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.