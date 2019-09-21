CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 65.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 31.55% respectively. Insiders owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

The India Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.