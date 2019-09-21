CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|65.02
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 31.55% respectively. Insiders owned 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
The India Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
