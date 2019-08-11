CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.29 N/A -0.42 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.89 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.