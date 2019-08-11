CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.29
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OFS Credit Company Inc. has 13.37% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
