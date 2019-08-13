CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Since CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.88% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Summary
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors CM Finance Inc.
