CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.13 N/A 0.54 27.99

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 15.51% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.