CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|36.66
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CM Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 3.86% respectively. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
