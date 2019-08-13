CM Finance Inc. (CMFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.28 N/A -0.42 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 36.66 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CM Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 3.86% respectively. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.