CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased By $494,874 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding

CM Finance Inc. is a business development firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The company has market cap of $96.29 million. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 13.02% above currents $73.52 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.