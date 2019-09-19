CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.47 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CM Finance Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

CM Finance Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. In other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CM Finance Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential downside is -3.44% and its consensus price target is $114.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.