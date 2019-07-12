CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.37 N/A -0.42 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 103 1.40 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CM Finance Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CM Finance Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $118 consensus target price and a 6.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.85% and 96.3% respectively. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.