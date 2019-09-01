CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.16 N/A -0.42 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 0.94 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CM Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CM Finance Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 25.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.