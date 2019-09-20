CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.