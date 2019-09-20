CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
