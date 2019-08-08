CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparison side by side

Since CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -0.42 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.89 N/A 1.71 12.67

In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CM Finance Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.