CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 SEI Investments Company 58 1.53 127.19M 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CM Finance Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% SEI Investments Company 218,765,049.88% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

CM Finance Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SEI Investments Company’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 10 of the 10 factors CM Finance Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.