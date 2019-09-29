CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) Contrasting side by side

Since CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|6
|4.49
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CM Finance Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CM Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 27.19% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 46.22% respectively. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors CM Finance Inc.
