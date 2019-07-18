CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.34 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.93 N/A 0.70 21.49

In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.85% and 24.55%. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.