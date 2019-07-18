CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.34
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|15.93
|N/A
|0.70
|21.49
In table 1 we can see CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CM Finance Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.85% and 24.55%. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.45%
|3.73%
|5.68%
|12.76%
|9.71%
|12.87%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc.
