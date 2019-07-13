CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.85% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CM Finance Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CM Finance Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CM Finance Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CM Finance Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

CM Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CM Finance Inc.’s competitors beat CM Finance Inc.