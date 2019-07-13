CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.85% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have CM Finance Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares CM Finance Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|N/A
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CM Finance Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CM Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CM Finance Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Dividends
CM Finance Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors CM Finance Inc.’s competitors beat CM Finance Inc.
