CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.29 N/A 1.23 14.76

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 41.94% respectively. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.