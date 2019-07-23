CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparison side by side

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.31
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.44
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.85% and 42.65% respectively. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.