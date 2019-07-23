CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Comparison side by side

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.31 N/A -0.42 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.44 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 51.85% and 42.65% respectively. About 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.