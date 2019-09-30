CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
