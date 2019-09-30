CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 highlights CM Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.