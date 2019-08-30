CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) Comparing side by side

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.27 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.44 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.