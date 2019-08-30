CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) Comparing side by side

Both CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.27
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|59.44
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Demonstrates CM Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CM Finance Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares. CM Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.88%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year CM Finance Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.