CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Comparing side by side

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance Inc. 7 2.33 N/A -0.42 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.29 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 6.68% respectively. CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.88%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats CM Finance Inc.