CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) Comparing side by side

CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.33
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.29
|N/A
|0.36
|40.38
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both CM Finance Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 6.68% respectively. CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.88%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-3.76%
|-0.65%
|-2.65%
|5.73%
|8.07%
|11.37%
For the past year CM Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats CM Finance Inc.
