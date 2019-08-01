CM Finance Inc. (CMFN) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Ceva (CEVA) Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report $0.25 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 59.68% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CMFN’s profit would be $3.40M giving it 7.35 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, CM Finance Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. It is down 16.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER- FILING

Ceva Inc (CEVA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 52 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 54 sold and decreased stock positions in Ceva Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 17.94 million shares, down from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ceva Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

CM Finance Inc. is a business development firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The company has market cap of $100.07 million. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. for 793,836 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 734,947 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 2.32% invested in the company for 338,382 shares. The Texas-based Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $596.38 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1292.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 41,674 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

