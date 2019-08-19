Cm Fin (CMFN) Shareholder Caxton Lowered Its Position; Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose While Farmstead Capital Management Has Lowered by $7.05 Million Its Holding

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.05M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 58,150 shares traded or 71.87% up from the average. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q-End Net Asset Value $12.55/Share; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CM Finance Inc Reports Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investcorp Credit Management US LLC to Acquire Majority Interest in CM Investment Partners LLC – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.