Cm Fin (CMFN) Holder Caxton Has Lowered Its Position; Montrusco Bolton Investments Boosted Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Valuation Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 12,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 147,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 135,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 1.57M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 17,684 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER- FILING; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – #Biotech Busy week ahead! $RARE PDUFA $RIGL PDUFA $GWPH AdCom $INCY $LLY AdCom BD Earnings $JNJ $NVS #AACR18 $BMY CM-227 vs $MRK KN-189 $DVAX & Checkmate TLR9 Poseida BCMA CAR-T; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 584,750 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $65.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 41,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,662 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

