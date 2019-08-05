Cm Fin (CMFN) Holder Caxton Decreased Holding by $1.20 Million; Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Increased Holding

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 19,739 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 26/04/2018 – TF1 TFFP.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold; 08/03/2018 – Church Mutual Announces Leadership Promotion at CM Regent; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 10,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,930 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 122,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 920,832 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 826,807 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 76,940 shares. Osterweis accumulated 757,918 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.21M shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 10,619 shares. 103,572 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc owns 138,843 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.11% or 932,861 shares. Agf Investments has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 100,000 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,856 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 233,800 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 1.47% or 132,930 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 82,309 shares.

