Cls Investments Upped Home Depot (HD) Position; Integrys Wealth Advisors Lifted 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $563,288; Valuation Declined

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 9,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.81. About 746,464 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EVH TXT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “3M 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – GlobeNewswire” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 68,084 shares. Jcic Asset Management has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Mgmt Ny holds 0.49% or 1,725 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 448 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Lc reported 638 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Rech & Mgmt owns 25,296 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mirae Asset Global accumulated 24,960 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M&R Capital holds 0.16% or 4,160 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 42,648 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Violich Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 7,616 shares. 1,931 are held by Freestone Cap Ltd Com. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 1,344 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,479 shares to 1,113 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 61,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,703 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).