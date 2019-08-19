Cls Investments Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $386,400 as Market Value Rose; Toron Capital Markets Holding in Deere & Co (DE) Has Trimmed by $1.47 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.38. About 952,473 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 7,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2,998 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.70M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,477 shares to 205,908 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 13,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% stake. Luminus Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 17,750 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 53,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 3,297 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Field Main Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 250 shares. 11,500 are owned by Guardian Inv Mgmt. Cahill Financial Inc holds 0.11% or 1,584 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Lc reported 87,719 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.27% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,420 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.12% or 61,156 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 14,355 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,935 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Closing of Public Offering with NYSE listing and Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Invts Etfs by 28,021 shares to 71,842 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Entrepreneurshares Ser Trust.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.