Cls Investments Trimmed Holding in Smith A O (AOS) by $378,115 as Market Value Declined; As Lithia Motors (LAD) Shares Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Lowered Holding

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Motors (LAD) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, down from 10,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lithia Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.77. About 69,505 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 210,201 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc owns 22,902 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 7,063 shares. Agf reported 17,834 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.05% or 5,773 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability owns 5 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 4,072 shares. Harvey Investment Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 481,730 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 538,015 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.06% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 14,624 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.47% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 33,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 420,168 shares stake.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,413 shares to 40,567 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 14,222 shares to 469,166 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Health Care (VHT) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs reported 201,686 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn holds 8,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Argi Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Rothschild And Communications Asset Mgmt Us Inc owns 225,541 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 41,188 shares. Gradient Investments Lc reported 180 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 41,033 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 159,466 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 2,226 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 154,374 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated invested in 26,766 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Cibc Asset reported 3,028 shares.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 EPS, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $74.10M for 10.57 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.