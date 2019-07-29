Cls Investments Stake in Smith A O (AOS) Has Raised by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Presima Upped Its Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by $23.08 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 940.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 24,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,356 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 2,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 796,223 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 422,754 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by JONES PAUL W, worth $980,000. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 21,654 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 348 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.54% or 496,076 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,356 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fjarde Ap reported 55,909 shares stake. Westwood Management Il owns 14,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Nuveen Asset Management reported 3,862 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 51,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,159 are owned by Somerset Tru Communications. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk accumulated 119,523 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,469 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 12,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 58,450 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 15,062 shares to 431,876 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 18,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,893 shares, and cut its stake in Graniteshares Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,122 shares. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 0.01% or 8,326 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru Co stated it has 0.15% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 11,727 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Assetmark stated it has 707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,368 shares. House Lc owns 0.53% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 113,121 shares. 429 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.78 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aqr Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M. $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares to 439,700 shares, valued at $88.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).