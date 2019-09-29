Cls Investments Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Decreased by $587,388 as Share Value Rose; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Lifted Stake by $3.51 Million

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 550,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.96 million, up from 505,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 522,920 shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Liability Il reported 917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 128,254 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Howe And Rusling Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 759 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Segment Wealth Management reported 25,085 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 86,771 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Management Ltd holds 8,226 shares. 240,748 were accumulated by Asset Management One Com Ltd. The California-based Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,734 shares. Somerset Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.43% stake. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.23% or 1.60 million shares. Estabrook Capital holds 3,508 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.93 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 35,159 shares to 38,113 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FSTA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.