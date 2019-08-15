Cls Investments Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Cut by $1.71 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut by $348,327 Its Position

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 72.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 1,380 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $611.64. About 102,471 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 25.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,472 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 759 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 8,568 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 200,139 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Company Ma owns 218,255 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 16,321 shares. 30,000 were accumulated by Hitchwood Cap Mngmt L P. Botty Invsts Ltd invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bamco Ny owns 2.45M shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 1.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.41% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated reported 13,783 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 728 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 68.26 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,881 shares to 15,970 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119,394 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com accumulated 2.72% or 435,294 shares. Burns J W holds 105,328 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd Com reported 88,122 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,568 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,123 shares. 48,047 are held by Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Com. France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H And holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 466,592 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,963 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 28,809 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 5.08% or 55,948 shares in its portfolio. Barry Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,386 shares. Utah Retirement holds 897,450 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 857,024 shares.

