Cls Investments Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $935,280; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Market Valuation Rose While Ares Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 508,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 464,208 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 972,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 60,403 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has risen 1.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 529.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 34,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,182 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 35.79M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.60M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

