Cls Investments Position in Autonation (AN) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 455,202 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 21,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,018 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 22,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 19,634 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.61 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,818 shares to 10,840 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 54,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. 37,104 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares with value of $1.56M were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J.