Cls Investments Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $475,200; Shares Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 6.39 million shares traded or 46.55% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $306.38. About 2.12 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) by 101,014 shares to 309,647 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 83,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.17 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq" published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq" published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.