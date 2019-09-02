Cls Investments Maintains Holding in Micron Technology (MU); Kilroy Re (KRC) Shareholder Strs Ohio Upped Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kilroy Re Corp (KRC) by 195.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 299,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 452,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.37 million, up from 152,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Kilroy Re Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 230,264 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 19340.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 18,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty (NYSE:BDN) by 26,590 shares to 267,247 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa has 2.34% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 29,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,082 were reported by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Green Street Invsts Ltd Com invested 2.83% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Smithfield Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 22,883 shares. 4.22M are owned by Principal Grp. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com reported 4,278 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 20,640 shares. 18,431 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Gideon Advisors holds 0.11% or 4,119 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com reported 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,142 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,800 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,105 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Axa reported 1.23 million shares stake. Gam Holding Ag invested in 42,870 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.93 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 4.96M shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 14,530 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 199 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 72,269 shares. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.17% stake. Ima Wealth holds 0.97% or 60,373 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 0.07% or 505,611 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,546 shares to 6,695 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 71,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,721 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.