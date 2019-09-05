Cls Investments Lowered Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 30 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 35 sold and reduced holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 18.11 million shares, down from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tejon Ranch Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 28 Increased: 23 New Position: 7.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 97.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 32,539 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 813 shares with $38,000 value, down from 33,352 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $14.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 892,843 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg owns 5,120 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp owns 0.09% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 25.35M shares. Notis has 6,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 17,499 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested in 37,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 547,711 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,107 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 75,154 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 181,943 were reported by Asset One Communication. Palouse Mgmt Inc accumulated 2% or 112,218 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 0.09% or 912,349 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 9,834 shares. Private Tru Na reported 5,708 shares. Wagner Bowman Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). King Luther Capital Mngmt accumulated 15,513 shares.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $375.63M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc increased Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) stake by 36,036 shares to 315,967 valued at $33.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 2,770 shares and now owns 116,555 shares. Franklin Templeton Etf Tr was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 17.26% above currents $39.23 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Stephens.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 21,520 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c

Towerview Llc holds 36.14% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. for 3.67 million shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 985,076 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.99% invested in the company for 455,000 shares. The New York-based Reik & Co. Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 151,948 shares.